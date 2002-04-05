SGI fuels up

SGI's latest visual workstation, Fuel, hits the NAB floor this week.

The IRIX-based graphics workstation has a MIPS R14000A processor and VPro 3-D

graphics system as well as a 48-bit RGBA and support for up to 4 MB of cache and

up to 4 GB of memory.

Also on display from SGI is a new HD graphics-to-video output option for

Octane 2 with DMediaPro DM2 for editing, compositing, and real-time graphics.

A new SGI VOD server, based on Thirdspace open video server (OVS) software,

is also being shown.