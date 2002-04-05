SGI fuels up
SGI's latest visual workstation, Fuel, hits the NAB floor this week.
The IRIX-based graphics workstation has a MIPS R14000A processor and VPro 3-D
graphics system as well as a 48-bit RGBA and support for up to 4 MB of cache and
up to 4 GB of memory.
Also on display from SGI is a new HD graphics-to-video output option for
Octane 2 with DMediaPro DM2 for editing, compositing, and real-time graphics.
A new SGI VOD server, based on Thirdspace open video server (OVS) software,
is also being shown.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.