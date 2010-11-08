Sesame Workshop Names New Formal Learning and Business Planning VPs
Sesame Workshop has named Laura Smith VP of formal learning and Palak Solanki VP of business planning and analysis.
Smith, who
has been assistant commissioner with the New York State Department of
Education, will leverage Sesame Street assets to provide instructional
materials to preschoolers in classrooms and learning
centers.
Solanki,
who has been director of digital sales strategy and business
development at MTV, wll develop long-term strategies for acquisitions
and investments.
The Workshop is the nonprofit that producers Sesame Street and Electric Company, among other shows.
