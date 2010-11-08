Sesame Workshop Names New Formal Learning and Business Planning VPs

Sesame Workshop has named Laura Smith VP of formal learning and Palak Solanki VP of business planning and analysis.

Smith, who

has been assistant commissioner with the New York State Department of

Education, will leverage Sesame Street assets to provide instructional

materials to preschoolers in classrooms and learning

centers.

Solanki,

who has been director of digital sales strategy and business

development at MTV, wll develop long-term strategies for acquisitions

and investments.

The Workshop is the nonprofit that producers Sesame Street and Electric Company, among other shows.