Sesame Workshop Names International Exec
Daniel Victor, Executive VP and general counsel, legal and business affairs, Sesame Workshop, has been named EVP of international strategy.
Victor
He will oversee international content and distribution, business development, public policy, and educational outreach for workshop properties, which include Sesame Street, Dragon Tales and Sagwa, the Chinese Siamese Cat.
