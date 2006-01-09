Trending

Sesame Street Names New Finance Exec

Susan Kolar, senior VP, finance, at Oxygen Media, has joined Sesame Street producer Sesame Workshop in the newly created post of executive VP and chief administrative officer.

Kolar will oversee all financial, legal and business affairs for the company, whose educational kids shows, in addition to Sesame Street here and abroad, include Dragon Tales,Sagwa, The Chinese Siamese Cat and Pinky Dinky Doo.