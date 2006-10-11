Service Set for Wife of CBS D.C. Exec
Mari Schleuning, wife of CBS Washington Executive VP Martin Franks, died suddenly Oct. 9 of an apparent heart attack suffered the week after non-life-threatening surgery.
The service will be Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church at 3 Chevy Chase Circle, Chevy Chase, Md. The 1 p.m. time is a change from the original plans.
