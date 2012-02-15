Sencore Ups Thomas Stingley to President

Sencore has announced that Thomas Stingley is being promoted from executive vice president to president, where he will oversee day-to-day operations of the company. Current president and CEO John Suranyi has been named as a strategic advisor to the company, where he will remain active on the Sencore board of directors.

"Under John's leadership, we have built our core product portfolio and expanded our distribution network to help propel Sencore into our next growth phase," said Stingley in a statement. "I'm looking forward to building upon the established groundwork and expanding Sencore's leadership position in the rapidly evolving content delivery market. With the help of our solid operational team now in place, we will focus on the ongoing development of additional high-quality video delivery products and expand our base of broadcast, cable, and satellite customers on a global scale."

Sencore offers signal transmission solutions, video delivery products, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement equipment for the broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, and telecommunications markets.

"My tenure as Sencore's CEO has been an exciting and fulfilling time, and it's been a pleasure to see the company make real inroads in this dynamic industry," said Suranyi in a statement. "Tom is the ideal leader to take the helm and continue to build out our product portfolio and the value-added solutions we offer our customers. I look forward to my continued role on the board of directors to support and advise Sencore as we execute our strategic plan."

Since joining Sencore in 2009, Stingley has served as Sencore's executive VP of sales and marketing. Prior to that, Stingley had held a variety of positions at Dish Network for 13 years, ultimately serving as executive VP and a member of the executive team.