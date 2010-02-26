Senate Fails To Pass Satellite License Bill Extension

The Senate Thursday (Feb. 25) failed to pass by unanimous

consent a package of bill extensions including the 30-day extension for

the

satellite blanket license bill, which would extend that license another

five years.

If a bill or extension does not pass by Feb. 28, the license

expires and satellite operators will not be allowed to import distant

affiliate

TV station signals to viewers who cannot receive a viewable version of

their

local affiliate.

The House passed the package by unanimous consent Thursday,

according to a source, but a single Senator, Republican Jim Bunning of

Kentucky, blocked an

attempted vote in the Senate Thursday night, a spokesperson for the

Senate

Judiciary Committee confirmed.

His opposition was not to the satellite bill, but to

provisions related to unemployment insurance extensions in the package.

The license had already gotten a 60-day extension to Feb. 28

after STELA (the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act) failed

to get

a vote in the Senate, reportedly blocked by Republicans unhappy with a

provision to allow DISH network back into the distant-signal business,

from

which it has been foreclosed by court order.

A call to the office of Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

(D-Nev.) went unanswered.