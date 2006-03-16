Senate Commerce Confirms McDowell
By voice vote Thursday, the Senate Commerce Committee confirmed Robert McDowell to the remaining vacant seat on the FCC.
McDowell, who sailed through his confirmation hearing March 9, comes from telecom lobby Comptel.
No word yet on when the full Senate will schedule a vote, but McDowell will likely be on board by April.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.