Sen. Blumenthal: Facebook Weaponizes Childhood Suffering

As the lone witness, Antigone Davis, global head of safety for Facebook, faced an unhappy panel of legislators Thursday (Sept. 30) in the first of what will be two Senate Commerce Committee hearings on what the panel appears to conclude are the mental health harms to children of the company’s platforms.

But Davis defended its internal research, which it said was not some kind of "bombshell," as well as its plans, eventually, for an Instagram Kids version.



The dead giveaway for the tenor of the hearing was its title: “Protecting Kids Online: Facebook, Instagram and Mental Health Harms.” The follow-up hearing, Oct. 5, also on protecting children online, is with a Facebook whistle-blower.



Thursday’s (Sept. 30) hearing, the third in a series on children's online protection, was presided over by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who made it clear from the outset Davis was in for a bumpy ride.



Blumenthal said that the hearings should lead to legislation, but also changes from Facebook.

Blumenthal cited documents provided by the whistleblower saying that there was substantial evidence that experiences on Facebook's platforms made body dissatisfaction worse. He said that was a formal finding from Facebook employees that had been available to the highest levels of management.

(The whistleblower is apparently a woman, at least according to CBS’s 60 Minutes, which said Thursday it would reveal “her” identity in this Sunday's (Oct. 3) show in advance of the Oct. 5 hearing.)

The senator said Facebook knew that children struggle with addiction to Instagram, “and they didn't want to admit it.” One undisclosed Facebook survey found that there was an “addict‘s narrative” about the use of Facebook platforms. He said there was a pattern of such findings over four years worth of Facebook’s own formal finding.



Blumenthal said Facebook has routinely prioritized the platform’s financial wellbeing and growth over that of kids, and that it has been “indefensibly delinquent” in correcting that, taking only a few “baby” steps.



Facebook did not create the problem, he acknowledged, and has signaled that other platforms will be in for scrutiny. But he said Facebook knew that Instagram was a “perfect storm” of a “downward spiral” for kids, including fostering extreme dieting and eating disorders.



After evasions and revelations, Blumenthal asked, why should law makers trust Facebook when it has done nothing to earn that trust? He said the social media company has taken from Big Tobacco‘s playbook of hiding research about the negative effects of its platforms as it weaponized childhood suffering.



Facebook has evaded, misled and deceived, he said.

Blackburn: Young Kids Targeted

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), for whom Big Tech accountability is a big issue, said Facebook knows their platform actively harms children. She said Facebook was scheming to attract even younger kids, working on Instagram Kids until pausing that effort this week in advance of the hearing.



Davis said Facebook is fully aware that underage children are using the platform, and recruit older kids get younger children on those platforms, use that can lead to anxiety and even suicidal thoughts.



Blackburn also said Facebook knew about content forcing women into domestic servitude but did nothing until Apple threatened to pull its app from the App Store.



She said Facebook was trying to mold the world into its profit image without regard for the consequences, and that Facebook cannot be trusted with children or their data. She said she is certain Facebook and other tech platforms will be held to account.

Antigone Davis (Image credit: C-SPAN)



In her turn behind the microphone Davis, who spoke remotely, pointed out she was a parent and former teacher who cared deeply about the safety of kids online.



She said her job is to make sure Facebook is a leader in online safety, including anti-bullying efforts. She said the company treats the safety of all of its users, but especially young people, as a priority.



She said that only those older than 13 are authorized to use the platform, and younger users are removed when identified.



About the internal research, she said it showed that many kids found that Instagram helped kids deal with serious issues. She said that teen girls who struggled with 11 of 12 issues said that Instagram helped them, not hurt them.



She said the most important thing is what the company has done with the research, including developing tools to help limit time kids spend on its apps.



Davis also made a pitch for Instagram Kids, where parents can supervise their children’s experience, rather than having the young consumers lie to get on a platform that wasn’t built for them. She doubled down on a pause on the project, rather than pulling the plug. She suggested Instagram Kids would be unpaused as soon as the company had gotten it right.

Davis said Facebook would talk to parents and engage with more experts before that unpause. Asked who would make the decision on ending the pause, Davis said there was no single person.

Markey: ‘Pause’ Is Insufficient

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) said a “pause” in Instagram Kids was insufficient. He pointed out that 6% of teen users had said they linked their desire to kill themselves to Instagram. He called Instagram ”that first childhood cigarette.” He said Facebook is just like big tobacco, pushing a product they know is harmful.

He asked Davis to commit not to launch a site that includes “like” buttons or follower features that allow kids to quantify popularity.

Davis said the company would talk with experts about which features are and are not appropriate. Markey shot back that if it still needed to do more research on that, Facebook should fire its researchers.



Davis said that as a former teenage girl, the mom of a teenage daughter and a teacher of teenagers, she wanted to point out that according to the research in question, more teen girls found Instagram helpful than not. She added that that did not mean that those who did not find it more helpful were not important to the company.



Blumenthal cut her off to ask if Facebook will commit to full disclosure. Davis said the company has made some documents available and was looking at making more available, but that there are privacy issues and it is not “bombshell” causal research. Blumenthal shot back that it was, in fact, a “bombshell,” and asked her to commit to full disclosure of all documents.



Davis said that the company would try to make data available to third parties for independent review, which Blumenthal said has not been the case heretofore.



Blackburn said that she wished Davis’s answers had been as attractive as the background behind her remote video.