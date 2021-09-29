Hill To Hear From Facebook Whistle Blower
Blumenthal, Blackburn load docket with Facebook face-offs
Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said Tuesday they will hold a public hearing with a Facebook whistleblower Oct. 5 about Facebook's and Instagram's impcat on young people and other issues.
That hearing in Commerce's Consumer Protection Subcommittee will come only days after the Sept. 30 hearing in the same subcommittee on the same topic featuring Antigone Davis, Facebook’s global head of safety.
The senators said hearing from the whistleblower will be key to understanding what Facebook actually knows about its "toxic effects on young viewers" and when they knew it.
They are holding a series of hearings on children's protections, or lack of them, online.
Facebook has been on the hotseat most recently over a Wall Street Journal article saying it had data showing the negative impact of Instagram on young people, but downplayed it.
