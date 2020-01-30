Seinfeld-Authored Book Out in October

Jerry Seinfeld will have a new book out in October. The book does not yet have a title, and will feature the comedian’s work from across his five decades in comedy.

“Whenever I came up with a funny bit, whether it happened on a stage, in a conversation, or working it out on my preferred canvas, the big yellow legal pad, I kept it in one of those old-school accordion folders,” Seinfeld said. “So I have everything I thought was worth saving from 45 years of hacking away at this for all I was worth.”

The nearly 500-page book comes out October 6. Simon & Schuster is the publisher.

“Jerry Seinfeld has selected his favorite material, organized decade by decade. In page after hilarious page, one brilliantly crafted observation after another, readers will witness the evolution of one of the great comedians of our time and gain new insights into the thrilling but unforgiving art of writing stand-up comedy,” said Simon & Schuster, which has put a $35 pricetag on it.

Simon & Schuster is calling it Seinfeld’s first book in 25 years, though he did author the children’s book Halloween in 2002. Seinlanguage was published in 1994.

Seinfeld created and starred in hit comedy Seinfeld on NBC for nine seasons. The show ended in 1998.