See Change: The Smart TV OS Surpasses the Pay TV Set-Top as the No. 1 Way U.S. Consumers Watch the Tube (Chart of the Day)
Viewers now tune into Roku, Fire TV, Google TV or whatever OS is powering their set first, according to Hub Entertainment Research
Smart TV operating systems have zoomed past pay TV set-tops as the first thing U.S. consumers tap into when they turn on their set.
According to Hub Entertainment Research, which surveyed 1,601 adult consumers, 32% of viewers say that Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV or whichever software platform is powering their smart TV is their default choice when turning on the set. That's up from 22% just two years ago.
Meanwhile, just 30% of watchers listed the set-top as their default platform, down from 41% in 2021.
Connected TV devices stayed largely flat, increasing from 17% to 19% from 2021 to 2023.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.