SCTE Taps Cox CTO Hart to Chair Cable-Tec Expo 2021’s Return to Atlanta

SCTE-ISBE announced that Cox Communications top technologist Kevin Hart will co-chair its big Cable-Tec Expo event, which aims to return to a physical iteration Oct. 11-14, 2021, in Atlanta.

The cable industry group made the announcement as it currently conducts a virtual iteration of its annual trade show, which opened Monday and culminates Wednesday.

Hart is executive VP and chief product and technology officer for privately held Cox, which is based in Atlanta. He helmed Cable-Tec Expo’s program committee in 2013 and 2017.

The Society of Cable Technology Engineers is aiming to reconvene a physical conference presence amid predictions from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief Dr. Anthony Fauci that the COVID-19 pandemic will be winding down in the latter part of 2021.

“In the midst of the upheaval of 2020, one constant was how cable rose to the challenge of keeping us all connected,” Hart said in a statement. “The Expo 2021 program will arm our industry and our colleagues from other industries with the knowledge and ideation that will help us fulfill the promise of broadband in new ways that transform consumers’ lives.”