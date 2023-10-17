SCTE 2023: Harmonic Adds New Capabilities to Its Disruptive Virtualized Network Platform ... Formerly Known as 'CableOS'

DENVER -- It's not hyperbolic to say that CableOS, the cloud-based virtualized software platform, now marketed as "cOS" by Silicon Valley company Harmonic, has revolutionized cable broadband, with both Comcast and Charter Communications making it an essential ingredient in the ongoing rollout of their DOCSIS 4.0 networks.

So it's noteworthy when Harmonic, which reached $625 million in annual sales last year and now has a $1.15 billion market capitalization, touts new cOS product features, as it did Tuesday as the cable industry's biggest technology conference, SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, unfurled here in the Mile High City.

The erstwhile CableOS now offers unified support for the DOCSIS 4.0 specification, including full duplex (FDX) and extended spectrum DOCSIS (ESD), as well as 10G fiber. Additionally, new cOS platform capability called BoostD 3.1 supports the new class of cable modems currently coming to market.

The cOS platform has also added a feature to simplify device timing synchronization across networks deployed in distributed access architectures (DAA), allowing service providers to easily circumvent requirements related to utilization of specific timing protocols when necessary.

And in a move to further enhance its Profile Management Application (PMA) capabilities, Harmonic has integrated OpenVault's OV PMA software (previously marketed as "Nimble This") with the cOS platform. This integration reduces PMA cycle durations and provides operators with an advanced, automated solution to ensure optimal network performance at scale.

"The cOS platform is unique in the marketplace today, making it even easier for operators to address the very real economic, environmental and technical requirements they face, while also ensuring greater agility and versatility to strategically extend high-speed services to more subscribers," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior VP and GM of broadband business at Harmonic, in a statement.