Scripps Networks Interactive Boosts Dividend By 20%
Scripps Networks Interactive has increased its quarterly stock dividend by 20%
The programming company’s board voted to make the dividend 30 cents a share, up from 25 cents a share previously.
The dividend will be payable March 10 to shareholders of record as of Feb 28.
Scripps Networks Interactive, which owns HGTV, Food Network, Cooking Channel and Travel Channel, will report 4th quarter earnings next week.
