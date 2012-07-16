Scripps, Comcast Reach Carriage Deal

Comcast said Monday it has reached a comprehensive carriage agreement with Scripps Networks Interactive, bringing the HGTV and Food Network parent's content to Comcast's Xfinity TV customers on a wide variety of devices.

The multiyear agreement covers distribution via Comcast's linear and on-demand platforms and makes Scripps' content available to XFinity TV customers through online, mobile and other devices as well as Scripps sites and services.

In addition to HGTV and Food, Scripps Networks include the Cooking Channel, the Travel Channel, Great American County and DIY Network.

"This agreement with Scripps Networks underscores our commitment to TV Everywhere and our desire to use the latest technologies and rapid pace of innovation to deliver the best content to XFinity TV customers wherever and whenever they want to watch it," said Comcast's executive VP of content acquisition Gregory Rigdon in a statement.

The deal also provides for greater distribution through Comcast's video on demand services and includes the use of Comcast‘s advanced advertising platforms, like dynamic ad insertion.

"This agreement benefits our viewers and Comcast customers, making available on multiple platforms -- both in home and out of home -- our lifestyle programming that viewers are so passionate about," said Scripps Networks executive vice president of distribution strategy Henry Ahn in a statement.