Sci Fi slots more faux frights
Sci Fi Channel has picked up nine more episodes of hidden-camera show
Scare Tactics.
In the show, hosted by Shannen Doherty, victims are set up as the butt of science-fiction hoaxes (alien encounters, hauntings) by their "friends and loved ones."
The new flight of fright shows starts June 20.
