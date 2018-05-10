Schulman Promoted To CMO At Katz Media Group

Katz Media Group promoted veteran research executive Stacey Lynn Schulman to chief marketing officer.

In her new post Schulman will lead Katz’s marketing and insights team and set strategies to promote the value of local broadcast.

“Stacey is a well-respected, thought-leader that brings an incredible amount of enthusiasm, vision and insights to our industry. She has her pulse on the ever-changing media landscape and is always ahead of the game when it comes to consumer and media trends,” said Mark Gray, CEO of Katz Media Group. “As Chief Marketing Officer, Stacey will help us solidify Katz’s position as the pre-eminent local media solution provider for national brands.”

Schulman joined Katz in 2014 as Executive VP of Strategy, Analytics and Research providing industry-leading audience and consumer analytics for Katz partners, advertisers and agencies.

Previously, Schulman held posts at the TVB, Turner, Interpublic Group and CBS.

She began her career at Katz.

The media marketplace is exploding with new opportunities to marry the power and relevance of broadcasting’s local connection with the target-ability and accountability of consumers’ digital footprints,” said Schulman. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of the Katz team as we engage brands in this local renaissance.”