Schned Named Senior VP, Distribution at Ovation TV
Ovation Television has named Ellen Schned senior VP, distribution.
Schned had been senior VP, affiliate marketing and distribution, for CBS College Sports.
At Ovation, she will head up network distribution and strategy, as well as oversee its HD channel launch.
She reports to CEO Charles Segars and will be based in Santa Monica.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.