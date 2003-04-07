Schlichting named FCC engineering deputy
Jim Schlichting Monday was named deputy chief of the Federal Communications
Commission's Office of Engineering and Technology.
Previously, Schlichting was deputy chief of the agency's Wireless
Telecommunications Bureau, and he has been an attorney at the commission since 1985.
"His vast experience and keen legal mind will be of great benefit to OET," department chief Ed Thomas said.
