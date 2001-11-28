Schindel lands Studios USA deal
Studios USA has signed Law & Order executive producer Barry Schindel to a multi-year drama development deal.
Schindel, a former New York City trial attorney, joined Law & Order in 1999 as a writer and was named executive producer in his second season.
- Joe Schlosser
