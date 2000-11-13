Schadler to host Nat Geo series
By Staff
Former ABC News correspondent Jay Schadler has been tapped to host National Geographic Channel's weekly prime time program
National Geographic Presents.
He won an Emmy Award this year for Best Investigative Journalism for his work on ABC's
20/20.
The show will feature world premiere documentaries as well as library products and will air Sundays 8-10 p.m. National Geographic Channel launches in January.
