Sara Haines Upped at 'Today'
Sara Haines, host of Todayshow.com's video blog, Backstage Pass, has been named a contributing correspondent for mother ship, Today.
Haines began as an online reporter in August 2008 but has been with Today since 2002, joining as a production coordinator after going through NBC's page program.
Haines has been seen on the fourth hour of Today connecting to viewers via Twitter and Facebook.
