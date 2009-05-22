Trending

Sara Haines Upped at 'Today'



Sara Haines, host of Todayshow.com's video blog, Backstage Pass, has been named a contributing correspondent for mother ship, Today.

Haines began as an online reporter in August 2008 but has been with Today since 2002, joining as a production coordinator after going through NBC's page program.

Haines has been seen on the fourth hour of Today connecting to viewers via Twitter and Facebook.