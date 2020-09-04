Samsung Controls 14% of Fragmented Global OTT Device Biz, Leads the World

Samsung, a global leader in smart TV manufacturing, controls 14% of TV devices that connect to the internet around the world, besting everyone, including Amazon (5%) and Roku (3%), according to new research published Friday by Strategy Analytics.

The global perspective throws cold water on the U.S. OTT device business, which is controlled by Roku, whose sales are being fueled by its partnership with Chinese smart TV marker TCL, now the top U.S. smart TV seller.

The fragmented global OTT device market, which is showcased in the Strategy Analytics graphic to the left below, includes 22 device manufacturers, the research company said, with the leading companies being smart TV makers—Sony (12%), LG (8%), Hisense (5%) and TCL (5%) are also among the market leaders.

The figures were based on where the market stood in Q1 2020.

The global market becomes even more fragmented when looking at connected TV platforms vs. devices (that’s the chart to the right). For example, Samsung’s Tizen operating system, which the Korean company began integrating into its smart TVs back in 2014, leads the global market, controlling 11% of the 1.14 billion OTT devices deployed across the world.

But the “platform” ranking also includes the proprietary OS Samsung used before it started marketing Tizen, explains David Watkins, director at Strategy Analytics.

“Over-the-top TV and video streaming to the TV is a complex and evolving landscape compared to mobile devices, where only two platforms dominate,” Watkins said. “Content owners and developers need to consider carefully how to target their resources and strategy towards specific brands and platforms, since geographical deployment patterns vary enormously. Frequently updated, tactical tracking of platform deployments is a valuable tool in ensuring that services are reaching their highest potential audience.”