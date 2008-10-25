Samples Out at Media Rights Capital
By Staff
Media Rights Capital (MRC) TV President Keith Samples will leave the entertainment company Oct. 31 amidst the unspectacular performance of several of MRC's shows, most notably its failure to successfully program The CW's Sunday night block this fall with the likes of Valentine and Easy Money.
An MRC spokesperson did not offer details on Samples' departure.
