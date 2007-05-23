Trending

Salerno Named to CBS Board

By

CBS Corp. named Frederic V. Salerno to its board of directors. Salerno is a retired vice chairman and CFO of Verizon Communications, and also held those titles at Verizon predecessor Bell Atlantic.

Salerno was elected to his position on the CBS board.

He's also a director of Viacom [www.viacom], Akamai Technologies and Bear Stearns, among others.