Salem Gets Lot of Viewers
Turner Network Television's latest original movie, Salem's Lot, snared big ratings for its June 21 debut and now reigns as basic cable's top-rated original movie of the year.
Salem's Lot, based on a Stephen King novel, nabbed 5.94 million viewers, making it the most-watched cable program last week.
The movie attracted 3.48 viewers in the key adult 18-49 demo.
