SAG Nominations Due Oct. 25
The Screen Actors Guild is reminding everyone that the
deadline for nominations for this year's awards is this Thursday, Oct. 25.
This year marks the first year that nominations for
outstanding acting in prime TV and movies will only be accepted online.
The nominations will be announced Dec. 12, and the winners
honored Jan. 27, 2012, at a ceremony in L.A simulcast on TNT and TBS.
