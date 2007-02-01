SAG Names Communications Exec
Pamela Greenwalt, VP, corporate marketing communications, for union insurance company Ullico Inc., Washington, has joined the Screen Actors Guild in Los Angeles as communications executive director.
Greenwalt's resume also includes VP and director of public affairs for communications firm The Kamber Group in Washington, specializing in labor unions and public safety.
