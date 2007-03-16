SAG Holds First East Coast Meeting of LGBT Caucus

The first meeting of the Screen Actors Guild 's new Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Actors Caucus has been scheduled for April 11, 2007 in New York.

The caucus' first Hollywood division meeting on Feb. 20, 2007 was attended by almost 100 LGBT members and supporters, according to SAG.

The caucus hopes to educate SAG members and others about LGBT issues, including discimination in the workplace.

The caucus is headed by veteran TV actor/comedian Jason Stuart.