SAG Creates Online Casting Database
The Screen Actors Guild has launched an online casting department.
Scheduled for a spring launch, iActor will be a free, online directory for all dues-paid-up members; their profiles will be available to casting directors.
“As Screen Actors Guild members and actors, we need every advantage we can get,” said CSI star Robert David Hall--he is chair of the iActor Task Force--in announcing the new database.
