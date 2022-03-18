Charter Chief Tom Rutledge’s 2021 Pay Rises 8% to $41.9 Million

Charter Communications chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge received total compensation of $41.9 million in 2021, about an 8% increase over the $38.8 million he took home in the prior year.

According to a proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, Rutledge’s base salary increased to $2.5 million from $2.1 million in the prior year. His stock option awards remained constant at $30 million, while non-equity incentive plan compensation rose 41% to $8.9 million from $6.3 million for the year.

Chief product and technology officer Rich DiGeronimo saw his total compensation rise 35% to $8.9 million from $6.6 million in the prior year, fueled by increases in option awards and non-equity compensation.

Senior executive vice president David Ellen’s total compensation dipped 13% to $9.4 million from $10.8 million in 2020, mainly due to a decrease in option awards from $6.75 million in 2020 to $4.725 million in 2021.

Chief operating officer Christopher Winfrey’s total compensation remained stable at around $11.7 million for the year.

Vice chairman John Bickham received about $7.5 million in total compensation in 2021 according to the proxy, down from $36.5 million in the prior year. Bickham said he would retire from the company at the end of this year.