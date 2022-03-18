Charter Chief Tom Rutledge’s 2021 Pay Rises 8% to $41.9 Million
By Mike Farrell published
Chairman and CEO's option awards remained stable at $30 million for year
Charter Communications chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge received total compensation of $41.9 million in 2021, about an 8% increase over the $38.8 million he took home in the prior year.
According to a proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, Rutledge’s base salary increased to $2.5 million from $2.1 million in the prior year. His stock option awards remained constant at $30 million, while non-equity incentive plan compensation rose 41% to $8.9 million from $6.3 million for the year.
Chief product and technology officer Rich DiGeronimo saw his total compensation rise 35% to $8.9 million from $6.6 million in the prior year, fueled by increases in option awards and non-equity compensation.
Senior executive vice president David Ellen’s total compensation dipped 13% to $9.4 million from $10.8 million in 2020, mainly due to a decrease in option awards from $6.75 million in 2020 to $4.725 million in 2021.
Chief operating officer Christopher Winfrey’s total compensation remained stable at around $11.7 million for the year.
Vice chairman John Bickham received about $7.5 million in total compensation in 2021 according to the proxy, down from $36.5 million in the prior year. Bickham said he would retire from the company at the end of this year.
Mike Farrell is senior content producer, finance for Multichannel News/B+C, covering finance, operations and M&A at cable operators and networks across the industry. He joined Multichannel News in September 1998 and has written about major deals and top players in the business ever since. He also writes the On The Money blog, offering deeper dives into a wide variety of topics including, retransmission consent, regional sports networks,and streaming video. In 2015 he won the Jesse H. Neal Award for Best Profile, an in-depth look at the Syfy Network’s Sharknado franchise and its impact on the industry.
