RTDNA Unveils New Logo

The Radio Television Digital News Association has introduced a new logo for itself and its foundation that it said reflects "the association’s origins and its continuing mission as a hub for the leading innovators in broadcast and digital news."

The association was founded in 1946 as the National Association of Radio News Editors and was the Radio-Television News Directors Association (RTNDA) before changing its name to RTDNA in 2009.

But the "updated look and feel," billed as representing "the association's and foundation’s continuing commitment to pushing the broadcast and digital news industry forward through training, advocacy and honors," is more than typographcal, according to the association.

Also in the works are "updated coverage guidelines, expanded reporting on the annual Newsroom Survey and increased career and leadership development resources."

“At a time when journalism is under threat, our members continually demonstrate that they are leaders and innovators working every day to better each other, the industry and their communities across the country through responsible local journalism," said RTDNA executive director Dan Shelley.