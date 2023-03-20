Roku's Originals Ranks Shift Again -- Scripted Chief Colin Davis Exits for Sony, Replaced by Brian Tannenbaum

The ground has shifted underneath Roku's original content production works once again, with scripted originals chief Colin Davis leaving to join Sony Pictures TV to serve as executive VP of comedy development.

Brian Tannenbaum, a former Lionsgate development exec who joined Roku from failed mobile streaming startup Quibi in February 2021, has been promoted to replace Davis.

Tannenbaum is credited with having overseen Roku reality shows including The Great American Baking Show, as well as Chrissy Teigen's Chrissy's Court.

Both moves were reported first by Deadline, and Roku hasn't confirmed or commented on either of them.

The job shifts also come following the departure of Roku Media Head of Originals Rob Holmes in January, and the subsequent promotion of unscripted chief David Eilenberg to replace him.