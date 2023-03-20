Roku's Originals Ranks Shift Again -- Scripted Chief Colin Davis Exits for Sony, Replaced by Brian Tannenbaum
Latest move comes after unscripted chief David Eilenberg took over for Rob Holmes as head of content in January
The ground has shifted underneath Roku's original content production works once again, with scripted originals chief Colin Davis leaving to join Sony Pictures TV to serve as executive VP of comedy development.
Brian Tannenbaum, a former Lionsgate development exec who joined Roku from failed mobile streaming startup Quibi in February 2021, has been promoted to replace Davis.
Tannenbaum is credited with having overseen Roku reality shows including The Great American Baking Show, as well as Chrissy Teigen's Chrissy's Court.
Both moves were reported first by Deadline, and Roku hasn't confirmed or commented on either of them.
The job shifts also come following the departure of Roku Media Head of Originals Rob Holmes in January, and the subsequent promotion of unscripted chief David Eilenberg to replace him.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!