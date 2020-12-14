Roku Yanks Charter Spectrum App in Carriage Dispute Switcheroo

Ah, the hunter has become the hunted! The blackout-er has become the blackout-ed! (Yeah, we’re playing up the irony here.)

Cable company Charter Communications has informed its customers that the Spectrum TV app has been pulled from Roku, apparently over some kind of carriage dispute.

The “blackout” of the cable company’s OTT app on the No. 1 connected TV device platform was first discovered by TV Answer Man analyst Phillip Swann. A Charter rep told him that the Spectrum TV app, which lets Charter pay TV subscribers watch their service without a traditional set-top box, can still be used if the customer already has it downloaded on their Roku device.

The Spectrum TV app had been available on Roku since 2015.

This isn’t the first time Roku has pulled a pay TV operator’s app—the AT&T TV app was removed from the platform a year ago over fees and advertising issues, but was restored earlier this year

The Spectrum TV app can still be accessed on Apple TV and iOS devices, as well as on Samsung smart TVs and Microsoft Xbox consoles