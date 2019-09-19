Roku Updates its Lineup of Streaming Players

Roku on Thursday announced a new line of streaming video players, ranging in price from $29.99 to $99.99.

Roku also announced a new operating system for its streaming players--OS 9.2--which enables better search and content discovery.

The company is looking to maintain its position as the leader in the streaming market, while also enabling more cord-cutters and cord nevers to join the streaming party.

“We’re driven by the goal of delivering an exceptional streaming experience to our customers that includes endless entertainment and intuitive ways to find it,” said Mark Ely, vice president, players and whole home product management at Roku. “Our new streaming player lineup continues to offer a device for every type of streamer. Whether you’re streaming to your TV for the first time or are a cord-cutting power-house who wants our ultimate streaming device – we’ve got something for everyone.”

With the new operating system, users will see a new channel spotlighting 4K programming, a “Roku Tips & Tricks” channel.

“The Roku OS allows consumers to easily get to the content they want to watch so they can sit back and relax,” said Ilya Asnis, senior VP of Roku OS at Roku. “With Roku OS 9.2, we are giving our customers new content-rich experiences around 4K, voice and home screen controls.”

Roku has also added features to its voice remote controls, which will now offer a mute button, control over sleep timers, a headphone jack and programmable shortcut buttons. Users will also be able to use movie quotes to identify thousands of films.

The new Roku models include:

Roku Express, which is 10% smaller than its predecessor and efficient enough to run off a TV’s USB outlet. It comes with a simple remote control. Price: $29.99

Roku Express+ is available only at Walmart and adds a Roku Voice remote for $39.99

Roku Premiere delivers 4K and HDR streaming with a simple remote. $39.99.

Roku Streaming Stick+ offers portable HD, 4K and HDR video and a voice remote. $59.99

Roku Ultra LT, plays HD 4K and HDR video and comes with an Enhanced Roku Voice remote and Roku headphones. Price $79.99

Roku Ultra features an enhanced quad-core processor which delivers HD, 4k and HDR picture quality. The processor also makes channels launch faster. Its remote control features new programmable personal shortcut buttons. Comes with JBL headphones. $99.99.