Roku Seeks Beachhead in Europe With Retailer Currys' JVC-Branded Smart TVs
Inexpensive sets powered by the Roku OS will hit the shelves of 288 Currys stores in the UK
Ask a Roku executive about market conditions in Europe, and they're likely to change the subject back to places like Canada and Mexico, where the Roku operating system is well-established.
But the battle to establish Roku in the EMEA region alongside rival TVOS platforms from Google, Amazon, Samsung and LG is real. And Roku just reported a victory, announcing that its software platform will power JVC-branded smart TVs in Europe sold at 288 Currys stores.
Currys licenses the JVC brand from JVCKenwood and has its own factory arrangements to manufacture smart TVs under that moniker.
It's Roku-powered sets will target the low end of the market, arriving with 720p and 1080p HD resolution capabilities and 24- to 43-inch screen size configurations. Prices will start at £169.99 (around $209).
“The Roku OS delivers a smart TV experience like no other, with features that make it easier, faster, and more affordable for consumers to watch what they love,” said Bart Bomers, VP the Europe, Middle East and Africa region at Roku. “It is not without reason that Roku is the No. 1 TV streaming platform by hours streamed in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and our partnership with Currys extends our commitment to bringing our popular platform to more people in the UK.”
