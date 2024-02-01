Roku Poaches Publicis Groupe Exec Jay Askinasi to Lead Ad Sales

Publicis Groupe senior executive Jay Askinasi has agreed to join Roku as the streaming company's top ad sales executive, replacing the departed Alison Levin, who left in November to join NBCUniversal.

Roku hasn't yet confirmed the appointment, that was first reported by Business Insider and AdAge. Askinasi will report to Charlie Collier, president of Roku Media.

Askinasi currently serves as chief executive officer of Publicis Media Exchange. He rejoined the advertising conglomerate in 2020 after serving stints with what were then AT&T operating units Xandr and WarnerMedia units.

Roku, which reports fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 15, touted an 18% uptick in third-quarter "platform" sales (essentially ad revenue) to $786.8 million.

Roku's volatile Wall Street valuation depends on the company's ability to keep its connected TV advertising revenue expanding, so it's important for the company to get this hire right.

Right off the bat, Askinasi will face challenges, according to equity analyst Michael Nathanson.

Roku's "2024 growth driver will have to be CTV advertising, Nathanson wrote in an investor note in December. "While we expect a continued buoyant end-market, we believe that the entrance of better scaled players like Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney will take increasing market share."