Roku OS To Power Sharp Smart TVs in North America

Remaining the No. 1 supplier of smart TV operating systems in North America once again in 2021, according to NPD, Roku has added yet another OEM supplier to its list of smart TV partners.

Starting in 2022, Sharp Home Electronics Company of America will begin selling smart TVs in the U.S. powered by Roku.

“Sharp, like Roku, is an award-winning, household-known brand, and we look forward to a productive partnership together in the U.S.,” said Mustafa Ozgen, senior VP and general manager of account acquisitions for Roku, in a statement. “We both firmly believe that the power and ease of use of Roku TV, combined with the Sharp brand promise of ‘simply better living’ makes an appealing combination for customers looking for a great TV experience.”

Added Jim Sanduski, president of Sharp Home Electronics Company of America: “Pairing our long-standing heritage in display technology with Roku’s best-in-class, easy-to-use interface is a winning combination for our consumers.”

Sharp, which currently sells smart TVs powered by Google's Android TV OS, is a niche player in the U.S. market, controlling about 3% of market share.

Since 2015, Sharp has been majority owned by China's Hisense, which has sold smart TVs powered by Roku for several years.

In addition, the Roku TV licensing program in Mexico will expand to include a total of 10 brands, with the addition of Aiwa and HKPRO starting in early 2022. ■