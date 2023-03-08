Roku Names Veteran Amazon and Stitch Fix Exec Dan Jedda Its New CFO

Roku has found its new CFO, Dan Jedda, a veteran Amazon executive who most recently served as chief financial officer of online apparel company Stitch Fix.

The University of Minnesota MBA, who spent 15 years at Amazon, replaces veteran Roku CFO Steve Louden, who served in the position since 2015 and announced his imminent departure back in December, pending the hiring of his successor.

And not that there's any pressure, but Jedda joins Roku amid what has become somewhat of a joyless relationship between the Silicon Valley company and Wall Street, which seemingly has lost faith in Roku to build global scale and OTT ad-sales dominance.

Also read -- Anthony Wood: Roku Will Run Down the Android 'Phone OS' Internationally With 'Purpose-Built' Streaming Software

Roku's stock was valued at nearly $460 a share on June 1, 2001. It's worth just over $62 at the time of this sentence typing.

So yes, someone new should probably step in with a fresh fiscal narrative for a company that has steadily lost money, but keeps growing revenue just the same.

“As our U.S. active accounts approach half of U.S. broadband households, we are thrilled to have Dan join our executive team,” said Roku CEO Anthony Wood, in a statement. “As we recently shared, we are committed to a path that delivers positive adjusted EBITDA next year, and Roku will benefit from Dan’s relevant experience and proven leadership as we move through our next stage of growth.”

Added Jedda. “I look forward to working with Anthony and team to help continue driving growth, building Roku’s position as the No. 1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and focusing on profitability.”