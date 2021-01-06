Roku Finishes 2020 with 51.2 Million Active Accounts

Roku said it finished 2020 with 51.2 million active accounts, adding 14 million for the year.

The announcement follows Amazon’s announcement on Dec. 14 that its Fire TV platform had reached the magic 50 million mark.

Roku, which reports fourth quarter earnings next moth, also said its users consumed 17 billion streaming hours in Q4, and that users totaled 58.7 billion streaming hours for all of 2020, up 55% over 2019.

“I’m excited that more than 50 million households now turn to Roku for their TV viewing,” said Roku CEO Anthony Wood, in a statement. “The world is moving to streaming and we look forward to continuing to help viewers, advertisers, content publishers, and TV manufacturers succeed in the Streaming Decade.”

As of mid-day trading on the Nasdaq, Roku's stock price is up just under 3% and is approaching the all-time high of $360.56 reached on Dec. 23. The company's market capitalization stands at just over $43.6 billion.

Roku CFO Steve Louden is set to speak at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference today (Wednesday) at 2 p.m. EST.