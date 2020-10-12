Roku Express for $21? Streaming Company Kicks off Amazon Prime Day a Little Early
Sales event offers deep discounts on popular streaming devices
Amazon Prime Day officially starts at midnight on Tuesday morning, but streaming devices from leading manufacturer Roku are already available at steeply discounted prices on Amazon.
Roku is touting an $8 discount for its entry-level Express. It’s currently available at that price online at Best Buy. But Amazon already has the device listed at $21 (a $9 discount off the regular MSRP).
The 4K/HDR-capable Roku Premiere, meanwhile, is listed on Amazon giant at $27—$13 less than its regular price.
And the Roku Express streaming stick, regularly $49.99, is going for $37 on Amazon.
If past precedent is any indicator, Amazon will likely offer discounts on its own Fire TV streaming devices when its 24-hour sales event officially commences.
Look for discounts on other OTT devices, as well.
