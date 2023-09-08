Roku Controls Nearly 40% of U.S. CTV Ad Impressions, Sell-Side Platform Supplier Says (See the Magnificent Chart Here)
The platform Wall Street loves to hate still dwarfs all competitors in transacting advanced advertising business
One equity analyst recently told us that "Roku's strategic position is weakening, actually dramatically," as "the three largest tech companies in the world, alongside the biggest TV manufacturers in the world, mostly compete against Roku and take more share every quarter."
Roku's stock price stands a merely a fraction of its peak valuation 26 months ago. And the only time Roku seems to please The Street these days is when it cuts cost, like this earlier this week, when Roku only momentarily raised its share price by announcing that it was cutting employees and shows.
Still, according to Beachfront Marketplace, a sell-side ad platform (SSP) enabling programmatic buying and selling of premium TV, nearly 40% of the connected TV ad impressions the company arbitrated in the first six months of 2023 were on the Roku TVOS.
That was nearly as much as the combined impressions delivered by Amazon Fire TV, Samsung and pay TV set-top boxes.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.