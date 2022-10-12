Roku Channel Tops in Usage Among AVOD/FAST Services, Survey Says
Nearly 22% of the 4,503 U.S. and Canadian adults polled in the latest TiVo Video Trends Report say they use Roku's ad-supported programming service
Among 4,503 adult consumers surveyed in the second quarter by Xperi/TiVo, Roku Channel was the most widely used ad-supported streaming service, with 21.5% of respondents reporting usage of the service.
According to the "TiVo Q2 Video Trends Report," Roku Channel scored nearly 2 percentage points higher than the No. 2 service, Tubi (19.7%) and No. 3 ranked platform, Peacock (19.4%).
Surprising to us was how low Amazon Freevee scored -- 6.9%.
Notably, the TiVo-branded quarterly survey found that 30% of Disney Plus subscribers said they'd stop paying for the service once the ad-supported option becomes available.
Among other findings in the latest Trends Report, Xperi also found that pay TV users are reporting total monthly expenditures of $211.92 for video expenditures vs. $203.68 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The average number of paid video service reported to be used per household climbed from 6.53 to 6.73 over this same six-month span.
Finally, we also found it interesting that Disney Plus "Premier Access" was the second most popular transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) platform in the second quarter, outpacing the Apple Store and Google Play.
Amazon Prime Video remains far and away the most widely used TVOD platform, according to the Xperi survey, with 31% reporting usage.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.