Roku Channel to Stream ‘One World: Together At Home'

The global special One World: Together At Home will stream on The Roku Channel in the U.S. and via the Roku platform on partner channels in Canada, the U.K. and Brazil.

The special, paying tribute to frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 crisis, airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

“One World: Together At Home is a moment of unity, and a chance to come together, that will offer great entertainment to the at-home audience, while supporting the organization at the center of the pandemic response,” said Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, the organization behind the special “We’re extremely excited to have Roku onboard to help share this important message with millions of streamers."

The special is being curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga and hosted by late night stars Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. It will feature appearances and performances by dozens of musicians, actors and celebrities.

ABC, NBC and networks owned by ViacomCBS will be among those carrying it.

“Now more than ever, people are coming together as a global community and our goal is to make streaming TV a little easier while people shelter in place,” said Rob Holmes, VP, programming and engagement, Roku. “We’re very proud to partner with Global Citizen and bring this historic event to Roku users. What better way to show support for those on the frontlines than by staying in and streaming at home together.”

For Canadian users, BeIN Sports Xtra on The Roku Channel and channel partners Crave and Global TV will broadcast the event. In the U.K., Roku users can tune in through BBC iPlayer and Insight TV, while those in Brazil can enjoy on their Roku devices through Globoplay. The historic special includes leading global health experts, alongside performances by the world’s top artists and comedians.

In addition to NBC, ABC and the ViacomCBS Networks, One World: Together At Home will be broadcast on The CW, iHeartMedia in the U.S. and Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada. BBC One will run the program in the UK on Sunday, April 19. Additional international broadcasters include AXS TV, beIN Media Group, IMDb, MultiChoice Group, and RTE.

The special will feature appearances and musical performances from Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Finneas, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Stevie Wonder. The One World: Together At Home streamed event will include performances and appearances from Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angèle, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, Finneas, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain Al Jasmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P.K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, Sofi Tukker, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra and Zucchero.