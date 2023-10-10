Roku Acquires Disney Plus Castoff 'The Spiderwick Chronicles'

Roku has acquired the exclusive U.S. rights to TV adaptation the Spiderwick Chronicles after Disney Plus dropped the series.

Based on best-selling book series by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, the eight-episode TV series, produced by Paramount Television Studios and Disney’s 20th Television, will premiere on the Roku Channel in early 2024.

The adaptation was originally developed and produced for Disney Plus before the subscription streaming service scrapped it in August. The series was then shopped to other buyers earlier this summer before Roku secured the rights.

The Spiderwick Chronicles official description calls it a “coming-of-age story of the Grace Family, as they move from New York to Michigan and into their family’s ancestral home. Upon arrival, the family not only uncovers mysteries hidden inside their great-grandfather’s Spiderwick Estate, but also discovers a secret, fantastical world around them.”

“It is an honor to bring The Spiderwick Chronicles, a spectacular adventure-filled story let by the incredible Christian Slater and Joy Bryant, exclusively to the Roku Channel,” said Brian Tannenbaun, head of originals, Roku Media, in a statement. “We cannot wait to introduce this exquisitely crafted series, imagined by a world class creative team, to millions of streamers.”

The Spiderwick Chronicles is executive produced by Aaron Eli Coilete, who also serves as showrunner alongside Kate Coiro.