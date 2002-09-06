Robinson in running to head WCMH
NBC is expected to name Craig Robinson to head its Columbus, Ohio, owned-and-operated
WCMH-TV.
Robinson has been vice president for sales at NBC's WRC-TV Washington, D.C.
He replaces Michael Jack, who recently took over as general manager at
WRC-TV.
