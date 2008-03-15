Robins Joins Paley Center

Former B&C Editor-in-Chief J. Max Robins is joining The Paley Center for Media, formerly The Museum of Television & Radio, as VP/executive director of the center's Media Council and International Council. Robins was named to his new post by Paley Center President and CEO Pat Mitchell.

The Media Council is a forum where executives and influencers discuss and define the future of media. The International Council brings together the chief executives of media companies with the goal of advancing the exchange of ideas through formal and informal discussions on a wide range of issues.

"The landscape is changing dramatically at unimaginable rates. To join an organization that supports the leadership and the discourse of important changes on a global scale is a privilege," Robins says.

Penny Abernathy, the previous director of the councils, is joining the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill as the Knight Chair of Digital Media Economics.