Robertson, Carlin Arm ‘Rosie' Pitch With Magid Study, ‘Oprah' Appearance
Former Warner Bros.' syndication chieftains Dick Robertson and Scott
Carlin have started making the rounds to pitch Rosie O'Donnell 2.0, with
a presentation tape that shows her appearing on two daytime talk shows,
Oprah (above) and Tyra, according to sources.
Click here for the full blog at BC Beat.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.