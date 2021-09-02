Riot Games Poaches Netflix's Brian Wright, Names Him Chief Content Officer
Wright will lead development of original films and TV shows
Former Netflix executive Brian Wright will lead the creation of films and TV shows for Riot Games, joining the online video game company as chief content officer.
The news was fed--exclusively!--to Deadline.
The West Los Angeles publisher, best known for League of Legends and first-person shooter Valorant, has made several notable hires of late from the video streaming industry. For example, former Hulu corpcomm exec Gaude Lydia Paez joined Riot earlier this year.
As for Wright, he served as Netflix's head of overall deals before departing in June.
At Riot Games, he'll report to Global President of Entertainment Shauna Spenley.
Riot Games has already begun producing video content--Arcane, an animated spinoff of League of Legends, debuted on Netflix earlier this year.
“The League of Legends universe is some of the most imaginative and inspired IP known today — the ultimate playground to invite the world’s best storytellers," Wright said in a statement provide--exclusively!--to Deadline.
"Working with Shauna and the team to build a cutting-edge studio is nothing short of a dream come true," he added. "A proof point of what’s possible can be found in Arcane, Riot’s first animated series, which blew me away with its inspired storytelling, visuals and music. I can’t wait to bring more vibrant stories to players and fans around the world.”
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. His reliable mid-range jump shot, deft ambidextrous post-up game and tough interior defense have been criminally overlooked.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.